Certified Advisory Corp Has $8.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $186.93 and a one year high of $278.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

