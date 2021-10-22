Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.77. 9,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.