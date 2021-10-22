Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.96. 3,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,375. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

