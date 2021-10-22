Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $429.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

