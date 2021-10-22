Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.48.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.50 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

