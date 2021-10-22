Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

