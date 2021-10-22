Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.90 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

