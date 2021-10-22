Chinook Therapeutics’ (KDNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.