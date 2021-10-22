Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

CMG stock traded down $51.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,792.21. The stock had a trading volume of 584,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,255. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,641.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,960.00.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.