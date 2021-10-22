CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 88,562 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $64,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,863. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

