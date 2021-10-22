CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,783,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 155,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,706,361. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.