CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 19,930 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of IDEX worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

