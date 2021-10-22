CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.67 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

