CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $30.77 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Livent by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Livent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

LTHM stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

