CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

