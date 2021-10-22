CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $165.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

