CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $102.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

