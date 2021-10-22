CIBC Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$27.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

