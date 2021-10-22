Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$15.64 Average PT from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.45. 457,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$851.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.76. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

