Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$15.64 Average PT from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of Cineplex stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.45. 457,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$851.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.76. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
