Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.91. Cineplex shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2,939 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

