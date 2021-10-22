Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,155.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 310,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

