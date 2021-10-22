City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 46,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65. City has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in City stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.