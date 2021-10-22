Civilization Achieves Market Cap of $24.49 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $24.49 million and $86,426.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.