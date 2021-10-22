Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.31

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.31 and traded as low as C$56.10. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$57.50, with a volume of 360 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.92 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.