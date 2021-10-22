Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $36.27

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $37.69. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,325 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

