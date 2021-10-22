Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 15,310,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.