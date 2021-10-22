CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $255,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.