CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 651,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,092. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

