CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.
CMS Energy has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
NYSE:CMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 651,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,092. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.