CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

