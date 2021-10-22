Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $257.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

