Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 1,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 786,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Cohn Robbins has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

