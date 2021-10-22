Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

