Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $86.27 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 9652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

