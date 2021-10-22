Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €150.88 ($177.50).

EPA ML opened at €134.30 ($158.00) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €136.55 and a 200 day moving average of €132.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

