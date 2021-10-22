Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

LON:CRE opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 442 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -320.99%.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

