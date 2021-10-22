Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $52.94. 2,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,558. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.