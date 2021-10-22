Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

