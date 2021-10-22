Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report sales of $382.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s posted sales of $334.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 156,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

