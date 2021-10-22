Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

