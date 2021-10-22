Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
