Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NYSE:CLR opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.