Contrasting GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.89%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.58 $110.61 million $1.18 39.22 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

