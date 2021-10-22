Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Copart worth $86,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

