County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

