Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Covestro stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

