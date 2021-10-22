Cream (CRM) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Cream has a market capitalization of $26,501.67 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,538.70 or 1.00173853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00056335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.00318538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.33 or 0.00513101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00198325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

