Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to “Outperform”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

F stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

