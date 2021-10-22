Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.73) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of £930.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.