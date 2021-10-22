Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,250 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaleyra by 46.8% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 371,571 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 128.8% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 263,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $10.83 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

