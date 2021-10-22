Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after buying an additional 185,143 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

SQ opened at $265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.