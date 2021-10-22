Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $37.45

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $35.76. Criteo shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 8,798 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

