Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $37.45

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $35.76. Criteo shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 8,798 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.